iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 286,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.