JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,699,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 10,257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,398.4 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

JDHIF stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

