Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.