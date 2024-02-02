Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.40.
Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jefferies Financial Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.