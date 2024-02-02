Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $381.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

