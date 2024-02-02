Jonestrading Boosts Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $14.00

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $704.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -557.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 92,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,149 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

