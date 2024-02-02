JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.17. 2,128,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,371. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

