JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 97,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 563,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.