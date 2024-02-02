Jump Financial LLC Acquires 198,254 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,254 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE HL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

