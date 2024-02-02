Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Griffon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 381,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.