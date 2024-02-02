Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 182,437 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

VKTX stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,798,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

