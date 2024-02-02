Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 96,867 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 96,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

