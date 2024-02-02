Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Bowlero worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth $2,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth $3,936,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Bowlero by 37.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bowlero by 573.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.42. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

