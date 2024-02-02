Jump Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 550,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $38.55 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

