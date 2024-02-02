Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 577.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 91.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after purchasing an additional 399,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $211.12 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $219.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

