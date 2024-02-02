Jump Financial LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NewMarket by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $16,953,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

NewMarket Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $593.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.66 and a 200 day moving average of $496.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.43. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $334.36 and a 1 year high of $599.61.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

