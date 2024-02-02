Jump Financial LLC Sells 269,983 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,983 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

