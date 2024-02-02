Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $461.94 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

