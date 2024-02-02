Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,595 shares of company stock valued at $43,780. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Katapult by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 307,935 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106,014 shares during the last quarter.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of KPLT opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. Katapult has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 1,467.19% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Stories

