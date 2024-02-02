KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.02

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 99946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

