Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,521 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of AMD opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

