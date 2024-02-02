Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 14,099 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 200,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 164,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2119 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

