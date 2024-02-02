Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 40,422 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

