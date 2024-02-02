Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

