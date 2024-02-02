Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

