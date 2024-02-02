Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

