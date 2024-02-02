Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.97 and its 200-day moving average is $213.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.