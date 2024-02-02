Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

