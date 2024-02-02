Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,396 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

