Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

