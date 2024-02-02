Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $305.85 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $308.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.03. The company has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

