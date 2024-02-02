Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,710 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $307.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

