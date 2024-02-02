Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $42,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

