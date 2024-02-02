Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.05.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

