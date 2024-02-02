Keybank National Association OH Has $35.58 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,072. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

