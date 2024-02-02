Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.21% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $38,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

