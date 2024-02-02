Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

BLK stock opened at $785.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $782.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

