Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,034 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

