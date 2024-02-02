Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Target were worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.