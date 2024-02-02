Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,021 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.