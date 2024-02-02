Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

