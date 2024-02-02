KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.52. KeyCorp shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 3,236,977 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 390,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.