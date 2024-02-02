KeyCorp Raises Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $126.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

RVTY stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $106.83. 218,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

