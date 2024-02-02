Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

KRP opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

