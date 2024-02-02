Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

