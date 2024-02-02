Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $339.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.30 and its 200 day moving average is $264.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

