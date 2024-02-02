Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $209.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

