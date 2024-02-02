Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

KGS opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $17,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

