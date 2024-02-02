Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $418,000.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.