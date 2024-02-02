Kopin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,676% compared to the typical volume of 395 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kopin

Kopin Stock Up 32.6 %

Kopin stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 16,614,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,578. The stock has a market cap of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.34. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Creative Planning bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 70.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 555,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 230,331 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 202,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.