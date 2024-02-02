Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,510 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $865.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

